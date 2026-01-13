 
Princess Anne questions her game and William can't stop smiling

Princess Anne follows Queen Elizabeth’s lead skipping tennis for horses and rugby

January 13, 2026

Prince William had a witty moment with his aunt Princess Anne on Mike Tindall’s podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby, that left royal fans smiling. 

The conversation turned to the racquet sport Padel, and while William and Kate raved about their new pastime, Anne hesitated.

“Do you think even I could do that?” the 75-year-old Princess Royal asked, momentarily questioning her sporting chops despite her Olympic equestrian past.

William was quick to reassure her, grinning: “Definitely! You’d be brilliant at it.” 

It was a rare peek at Anne’s self-deprecating side, contrasting her usual reputation as the hardest working royal in history, who tackles hundreds of engagements a year without breaking a sweat.

The Princess Royal's sporting tastes have always leaned toward the equestrian and rugby fields rather than the tennis court, following in the footsteps of her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who rarely attended Wimbledon and famously found the tennis “too cauldron-like.”

The clip captures a dash of humility from one of the most formidable royals, paired with William’s trademark encouragement, proving that even the Princess Royal can have a moment of “Can I really do this?”

