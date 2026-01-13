 
Harry and Meghan's family project has found a new home

Prince Harry’s handprint everywhere except on Parents Network’s new shelter

January 13, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quietly passed the baton on their Parents Network initiative, handing the project over to nonprofit ParentsTogether, which focuses on supporting families affected by online harm. 

The move comes after the Sussexes launched the network under their Archewell Foundation in the summer of 2024.

The transition wasn’t just a symbolic gesture, ParentsTogether inherited the full operational setup, including systems, creative assets, brand materials, and even a cash grant covering the network’s first year of running costs. 

Donations previously made by their supporters were also transferred, earmarked specifically for the initiative’s work.

An Archewell insider told Newsweek that this handover followed a “tried-and-true” model develop an idea under their charitable venture, then entrust it to an established foundation that can sustain it long-term. 

The approach mirrors what the Sussexes did with the Invictus Games and Travalyst, though with one key difference that Harry remains publicly involved in those ventures, while the site makes no mention of him or Meghan.

The handover coincides with a major shake-up at Archewell itself. 

Rebranding as Archewell Philanthropies, the foundation has shifted into a fiscal sponsorship model, funding other charities rather than running its own programs, signalling a new era for the couple's philanthropic efforts.

