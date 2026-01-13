Prince Harry makes big claim about King Charles, Camilla, William, Kate

Prince Harry has shared auntold story about senior royals, revealing what King Charles and Queen Camilla dislike about William and Kate.

Sharing an insight into the family dynamics in his 2023 memoir, Spare, The Duke of Sussex claimed the monarch and the Queen won't 'tolerate' one thing about the Waleses.

He pulls the curtain back on the royal family's secrets, saying: "Willy did everything he (Charles) wanted, and sometimes he didn't want him to do much, because my dad and Camilla didn't like Willy and Kate getting too much publicity."

Harry went on to claim that Charles' staff ensured that future queen Kate, who was the Duchess of Cambridge, was not pictured at any royal engagements holding a tennis racket.

He as reported by Hello!, went on to explain this was because "that kind of photo would have pushed Dad and Camilla off every front page".

King Charles, now 77, feared the spotlight being taken away from him continued, claimed Harry.

A couple of years later in 2017, when he introduced now-wife Meghan Markle, to the family, Harry alleged his father feared the actress had the potential to "dominate the monarchy".

Harry claimed his father didn't like the Waleses taking the attention away from him

Harry said his father had "experienced that before and he had no interest in letting it happen to him again", in reference to his late mother Princess Diana.

"What he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him," according to the Duke.

However, the royal family has a policy of "never complain, never explain" regarding such personal claims, so there has been no official comment on the specific allegation from the Palace as well.

The monarch's recent actions seem to contradict Harry's claims. By giving key roles to the Waleses during the State banquet and world leaders' visit, Charles is showing support and respect to William and Kate.

This move suggests that Harry's allegations about being excluded might not be entirely accurate.