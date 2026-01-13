King Charles pushes Prince Harry further away to keep royal power

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been cautioned against meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their upcoming U.S. trip, with royal insiders warning it could turn a dignified State Visit into an international spectacle.

The monarch and his wife are scheduled to visit Washington D.C. later this year, meeting former President Donald Trump in what is expected to be a traditional display of pomp and diplomacy.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that any encounter with the Sussexes could derail the trip.

“It would turn the whole visit into a circus,” he said. “Imagine the King and Queen landing in the U.S. for a serious state engagement, then popping over to Montecito, it would look ridiculous on the world stage.”

Trump and the Sussexes do not see eye to eye, and Duke's past quips about the former president have done little to smooth relations.

Meghan’s well known refusal to comment on political matters only adds to the delicate balancing act.

2025 was already an unusually busy year for the royal calendar, with Charles and Camilla hosting three separate state visits the first time in 37 years Britain welcomed so many foreign leaders in a single year.