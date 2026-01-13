Princess Kate's style powers Jennifer Lawrence's jaw-dropping Golden Globes look

Princess Kate's fashion choice echoes Jennifer Lawrence's daring Golden Globes look

Jennifer Lawrence stole the show with her bold look at the Golden Globes on Monday.

'The Hunger Games' star left fans in awe as she proved that the trend of bold dress is still alive. The 35-year-old turned cameras as she appeared in the sheer gown by Sarah Burton for Givenchy.

Jennifer's gown has a special link to the Princess of Wales as Sarah Burton was reportedly the artist behind the Princess Catherine's iconic wedding gown in 2011.

Sarah was Alexander McQueen's artistic director, on the design of the dress.

The royal palace previously lauded the Princess for choosing British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship.

The statement : "Miss Middleton wished for her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterises Alexander McQueen’s work."

However, Kate also chose the same designer for her second gown for her wedding reception.

From Michelle Pfeiffer to Lady Gaga, if one thing's for sure, it's that Sarah knows how to create an award-winning gown. Back in 2016, Nicole Kidman was a vision at the Met Gala.

Princess Kate might be saying wow after learning about Jennifer Lawrence's latest stunt at the awards show.