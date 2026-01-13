 
Meghan Markle returns to work with first As Ever drop of 2026

The Duchess of Sussex marks her first drop since before the 2025 holiday season

January 13, 2026

The 44-year-old introduces the 'A Moment to Unwind' bundle

Meghan Markle is officially back to work, marking the first As Ever product drop of 2026.

After teasing the launch with a mysterious “Save the Date,” the Duchess of Sussex unveiled a new bundle on Tuesday, January 13. The set, called “A Moment to Unwind,” brings together three previously released As Ever items.

“A moment to unwind,” read the announcement post.

The bundle includes As Ever’s keepsake bookmark, peppermint tea, and sage honey with honeycomb. “A quiet pause. Thoughtfully bundled,” the description added.

“Shop The limited edition ‘Fell Asleep Here’ Bookmark and the A Moment to Unwind Set. Now available on AsEver.com,” the caption concluded.

Meghan, 44, later reshared the post to her personal Instagram Stories. The accompanying video and images leaned heavily into a cosy, at-home theme. One short clip showed a tray holding the tea and sage honey beside a book, its pages gently turning in the wind.

The bookmark itself is a black leather piece engraved with the words “Fell asleep here” in gold lettering.

The new launch marks the first since late October when Meghan unveiled her As Ever Holiday Collection. 

