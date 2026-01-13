Trevor Noah announced as Grammys host for the sixth and final time

The 2026 Grammy Awards will kick off on February 1

Trevor Noah will return to the Grammys stage for one last hoorah.

The Recording Academy and CBS confirmed that the Emmy-winning comedian will host the 2026 Grammy Awards, marking what has been billed as his “final” turn as emcee.

The upcoming ceremony will be Noah’s sixth time hosting the show and his latest role as an executive producer. The awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.

Executive producer Ben Winston of Fulwell Entertainment praised Noah’s impact on the show. “I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time. He's been the most phenomenal host of the show. He's so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can't wait to do it together one last time.”

This year’s broadcast will also mark the Grammys’ final airing on CBS. The show has been on the network since 1973, but a new 10-year deal with Disney begins next year. Viewers will still be able to stream the ceremony live and on demand via Paramount+.

As anticipation builds, Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 nominees with nine nods. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut follow closely behind.

Performers and presenters are expected to be revealed soon.