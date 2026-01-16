Kate Middleton's cowboy shuffle steals show: Palace shares update

The royal family's ever-shining star sent shivers down spines with her quick shuffle as she wore a 'cowboy hat' and danced while celebrating England Women's Rugby team's World Cup victory.

Kensington Palace shared amazing photos and clips of Princess Kate's joyful moments on the couple's official Instagram account with the latest updat.

The Patron of the Rugby Football Union was all excited while spending time with the Red Roses at the royal residence.

Ellie Kildunne, Sports Personality of the Year nominee, shared moments with Kate, revealing how her spontaneous cowboy dance move sparked joy.

She joked about the hat the royal donned when she joined the Red Roses in their dressing room.

Ellie later revealed the Princess and some players performed a cowboy lasso dance.

"Oh, [have you] forgotten your cowboy hat this time?' I said: 'It looks like you're the one that's forgotten the cowboy hat," Ellie revealed.

"When she came to watch the game after, I don't really know the royal rules, and I didn't know whether you're not allowed to put a hat on, or I didn't know, but she was a good sport," she continued.

The English rugby union player did not stop here and continued to explain: "She put the hat on, she had a bit of a cowboy dance.

According to the star Kate is now officially a cowboy, predicting that she will soon have tattoo as well.

She celebrated England's commanding performance at Twickenham, where the team claimed their third World Cup title with a comprehensive 33-13 victory against Canada.

The eartfelt moments were captured in an official group photograph featuring the princess alongside the entire England contingent.

Kate's Thursday appearance sent fans wild as she left eveyone in awe with her chic look. Her footage is being shared on social media, showing the future queen arriving in the rain holding an umbrella.

The video triggered online reactions, with one sahred clip with heartwarming words about the royal.