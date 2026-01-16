Princess Kate lets Charlotte 'take the lead' in latest family outing

Princess Kate has nurtured 'secure attachment' in her daughter, per a child psychologist

Princess Charlotte is quickly coming into her own with confidence, all thanks to her mum Princess Kate.

As the 10-year-old only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for several family outings over the holiday season, one subtle shift stood out. Charlotte no longer seemed glued to her mother’s side.

The change was especially noticeable during the Royal Family’s Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham. According to child psychologist Dr. Patricia Britto, the moment offered a clear glimpse into Charlotte’s growing confidence and independence.

Speaking about secure attachment, Dr. Britto explained via Hello! magazine, “When a child is comfortable walking independently in a busy, public setting, it suggests they’re regulated and confident.”

That confidence was on full display as Charlotte broke away from her parents and siblings. She stopped to chat with well-wishers and happily posed for selfies with fans lining the route. She even politely asked her father to wait as he urged her to hurry along.

Dr. Britto pointed to Princess Kate’s role as a key factor. “She appears to offer what psychologists would call a ‘secure base,’ staying close, attentive, and emotionally available, while allowing Charlotte to take the lead,” she said.

The expert added, “That balance of warmth and gentle autonomy-building is exactly what helps children develop self-belief and resilience. They learn, ‘I can do this, and if I need support, it’s right there.”