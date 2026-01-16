Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news from UK ahead of High Court trial

Prince Harry has received an upsetting update from Britain ahead of his much-hyped trip for his High Court trial next week.

The Duke of Sussex's legal team has faced accusations of fraud and dishonesty from Associated Newspapers amid their preparations for the case.

Legal representative David Sherborne told the court that the newspaper group intended to advance what he described as “exceptionally serious” allegations that were “wholly objectionable”.

It emerges just days before Harry's flight to the UK for the opening of proceedings against the publisher of the Daily Mail, with his evidence due to be heard on Thursday.

The lawyer, representing the claimants, said in written submissions: “The allegations are exceptionally serious."

King Charles youngest son is one of seven claimants bringing the action, alongside Baroness Lawrence and Sir Elton John.

They are seeking damages over accusations that journalists employed private investigators to place listening devices in cars, obtain private records by deception and access confidential phone conversations.

However, the publisher has strongly denied the accusations.