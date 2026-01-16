William and Kate take action as Harry and Meghan's UK 'plot' exposed: Report

Harry and Meghan are reportedly plotting to warm up to the royal family again

Prince Willia, and Princess Kate aren’t taking any chances as the tides turn for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential UK return.

Last week, it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales quietly hired crisis management expert Liza Ravenscroft. Now, the Daily Mail claims that the move was linked to growing concerns about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“William and Catherine know that there may be trouble ahead, and it’s likely to come from a familiar source – Prince Harry and Meghan,” royal expert Richard Eden reported on Thursday, January 15.

The report alleged that an “Establishment ‘plot’” is gaining momentum to bring Harry and Meghan back to Britain, with a decision expected within weeks on whether their automatic armed police protection will be reinstated during UK visits and funded by taxpayers.

Eden noted that the growing speculation about Meghan potentially returning to the UK this summer, along with reports that Harry invited King Charles to the 2026 Invictus Games, were part of a broader effort to pressure the royal family.

“The plot is known as ‘Project Thaw’ because the aim is to ‘warm up’ the duke’s and duchess’s frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people,” the report further claimed.