Prince Harry shouts with fears during surprise encounter in viral video

Prince Harry appears to be a frightened boy during his experience with friends, shouting with fears in a viral video.

The 41-year-old Duke took part in a sketch in which he appears to be given a tattoo by American music star Jelly Roll.

In the footage, filmed at New York tattoo parlour, Harry squeals as he sits in the chair and gets a fake inking during the skit.

In the clip, Jelly Roll is seen telling the Duke: "Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today, and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo?"

Apparently horrified, Harry responded as saying: "No, no, no, why are you wearing a glove?', to which the singing star says: 'We're giving you a tattoo about the Invictus Games."

Harry begins to shout: "No, I came here to ask you to do the Invictus Games. There's no tattoo in this. I can't get a tattoo."

However, he could not resist long and eventually allowed: "Alright, screw it. Let's go! Let's do it. Where do you want it?"

Harry's 2012 visit to Las Vegas was also commemorated with some ink. The Duke reflected on his desire to get a tattoo in his memoir, Spare, on his infamous trip to Sin City.

In his book, Harry documented the trip, recalling the moments with his friends. He wanted to make his trip unforgettable with a tattoo to symbolise his sense of freedom. However, his friends physically stopped him from doing it.