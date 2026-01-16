Princess Kate and William embarrass Meghan Markle in public

Prince William and Princess Kate continue to be the royals fans can’t help but like.

Fresh YouGov polling shows roughly three‑quarters of the public holding favourable views of the Waleses, leaving most of the rest of the family trailing in their wake.

According to the latest tracker released on Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales remain the most popular senior royals, with about 74–77 per cent of Britons viewing them in a positive light.

Princess Anne also keeps her steady fan base, while King Charles enjoys solid support from a majority of respondents.

Meanwhile, YouGov barely notices Camilla, and the nation jokes that not even her nephew could fix it

The Duchess of Sussex recorded her worst‑ever favourability score, with just around 19 per cent of public speaking positively about her. This is the lowest YouGov has recorded since tracking began.

Two‑thirds of respondents now say they have negative opinions about the American princess, even as tabloids chatter that she’s planning a UK visit this summer.

Prince Andrew also hit new depths, viewed favourably by barely a handful of people that mirrors his ongoing status as one of the least liked members of the royal family following years of controversy.

Some citizens responded with a shrug on social platforms, with one commenter quipping that “who honestly cares?” about royal rankings while still “admiring their efforts” in public service.