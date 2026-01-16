Prince William takes down Andrew as Palace fallout deepens

King Charles' eldest son is taking center stage as Andrew is allegedly being permanently cut from the royal family amid mounting pressure.

The senior royals are forced to take a bold step about Andrew as intense scrutiny has brought his reputation crashing.

William, the future monarch as the eldest son of the King, reportedly wants to protect the Firm by blocking the former duke's return to The Firm for good.

A royal commentator has claimed that William is determined to push Andrew as far from the House of Windsor as possible.

"Prince William, in particular, is the strongest proponent of distancing Andrew from the royal family," according to British royals expert Hilary Fordwich.

She explained to Fox News Digital, "He [William] wants his wayward uncle as far away as possible."

William's strategy is clear about his future reign as he does not want it to be overshadowed by scandals. He takes Andrew as a liability.

"He wants distance in every sense. He’s also in tune with public sentiment, and the issue is trust in the monarchy," claimed the expert.

The Waleses have enforced a zero-tolerance monarchy amid an ongoing crisis.

The British expert's comments came after royal biographer Robert Jobson predicted Andrew's exile abroad.