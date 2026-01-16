Duchess of Edinburgh's espresso style at Thames Valley

The Duchess of Edinburgh's fudgy warm repeatable pieces are a royal wardrobe’s secret weapon.

After turning heads with a sleek look during her visit to the England hockey team, Sophie returned on 14 January at the opening of Pre-Hospital Education Centre at Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice spotted her in the chocolate-hued ‘Stephanie’ blazer by Gabriela Hearst, a favourite she’s worn on multiple occasions.

Sophie paired the blazer with Victoria Beckham’s ‘Alina’ trousers in a soft tobacco tone, creating a tonal harmony that allowed the rich chocolate of the blazer to pop.

Clare Pennington, HELLO! Fashion’s Editor, weighed in on the Duchess’ look: “Sophie’s outfit is a masterclass in tonal dressing and smart separates.

She looks sophisticated and composed, while the warm chocolate and oxblood tones add soft, approachable elegance.”

The Duchess’ Victoria Beckham trousers, Pennington added, “have become shorthand for minimal elegance fashion-approved thanks to subtle details that might not be obvious at first glance.”