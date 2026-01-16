 
Geo News

Duchess of Edinburgh's espresso style at Thames Valley

Why Sophie’s Victoria Beckham trousers are the ultimate royal style shortcut

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 16, 2026

Duchess of Edinburghs espresso style at Thames Valley
Duchess of Edinburgh's espresso style at Thames Valley

The Duchess of Edinburgh's fudgy warm repeatable pieces are a royal wardrobe’s secret weapon. 

After turning heads with a sleek look during her visit to the England hockey team, Sophie returned on 14 January at the opening of Pre-Hospital Education Centre at Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice spotted her in the chocolate-hued ‘Stephanie’ blazer by Gabriela Hearst, a favourite she’s worn on multiple occasions. 

Sophie paired the blazer with Victoria Beckham’s ‘Alina’ trousers in a soft tobacco tone, creating a tonal harmony that allowed the rich chocolate of the blazer to pop. 

Clare Pennington, HELLO! Fashion’s Editor, weighed in on the Duchess’ look: “Sophie’s outfit is a masterclass in tonal dressing and smart separates. 

She looks sophisticated and composed, while the warm chocolate and oxblood tones add soft, approachable elegance.”

The Duchess’ Victoria Beckham trousers, Pennington added, “have become shorthand for minimal elegance fashion-approved thanks to subtle details that might not be obvious at first glance.” 

Prince William takes down Andrew as Palace fallout deepens
Prince William takes down Andrew as Palace fallout deepens
Princess Kate and William embarrass Meghan Markle in public
Princess Kate and William embarrass Meghan Markle in public
Prince Harry shouts with fears during surprise encounter in viral video
Prince Harry shouts with fears during surprise encounter in viral video
King Charles offers 'moral support' to Ukrainians: Read his full letter
King Charles offers 'moral support' to Ukrainians: Read his full letter
Prince William to visit Bristol to keep 'golden boy' legacy alive
Prince William to visit Bristol to keep 'golden boy' legacy alive
Princess Kate's rugby team suffers ‘accident' on way to meet her
Princess Kate's rugby team suffers ‘accident' on way to meet her
Princess Anne officially opens Gloucestershire's city campus video
Princess Anne officially opens Gloucestershire's city campus
Prince Harry rushes to emergency responders in first appearance of 2026
Prince Harry rushes to emergency responders in first appearance of 2026