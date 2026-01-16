King Charles, royal family face ultimate test to strengthen Britons trust

King Charles, Royals face ultimate test to win back Britons' trust

The latest survey susgests that royal scandals and feuds have apparently damaged the the Firm's reputation among Britons.

The royal family needs to take drastic steps to deal with the Andrew crisis as the people of Britain believe the monarch is 'acting too slowly' over the disgraced royal.

Tough the majority of people still believe in the monarchy, people demand the royal family to make decisive and quick decision over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Most of them believe the royal family acted at a low speed when addressing the former prince's connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The new polling data, released on Friday, January 24, hints at growing pressure from the public.

58 per cent of respondents felt the royals acted too slowly in handling the revelations, compared with just 21 per cent who considered the pace appropriate, according to The YouGov survey.

The latest findings come amid Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's fall from grace over their past connections to the convicted financier.

According to the same research, nearly two-thirds of Britons (64 per cent) maintain that the United Kingdom should continue as a constitutional monarchy.

King Charles' reign has fluctuated between 61 and 67 per cent. Roughly a quarter of the population, at 23 per cent, would prefer an elected head of state.

More than 57 per cent of those surveyed believe the monarchy benefits Britain. Despite all the crises and conflicts, Kate and William continue to dominate the popularity rankings,

Princess Anne also enjoys strong support, while Queen Camilla's standing has dipped somewhat. However, King Charles' standing has remained consistent throughout the past year.

Around half of the public views Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie positively.

As expected, Andrew's ratings have plummeted to rock bottom, with a mere three per cent of Britons holding a favourable view of the disgraced former duke. Meghan Markle has also reached her lowest recorded favourability.