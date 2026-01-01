 
Princess Kate starts driving herself to events, ditches drivers

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip behind the wheel of history

Geo News Digital Desk
January 17, 2026

The Princess of Wales' most eye-catching royal moments happen before the cameras are even properly rolling. 

This week, Kate quietly arrived at her own engagement behind the wheel of her own car.

The 44-year-old hosted England’s World Cup-winning women’s rugby squad at Windsor Castle on Thursday, but it was her low-key arrival that caught attention online. 

In a video circulating on social media, an eyewitness spotted Kate driving herself through the Castle gates, stepping out from the driver’s seat and striding across the gravel in a striking red Alexander McQueen trouser suit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park, just a short 3.6-mile drive from the King’s Berkshire residence, close enough for a quick spin rather than a full motorcade.

While royal engagements often come with a driver in tow, getting behind the wheel is hardly without precedent. 

Queen Elizabeth II famously loved driving around her private estates, often at the wheel of a Range Rover, while Prince Philip once played chauffeur for former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during their 2016 visit to Windsor.

The tradition continues today in slightly greener form. King Charles has developed a fondness for eco-friendly vehicles and has been spotted driving electric cars and even hydrogen-powered models reflecting his long-standing environmental interests.

