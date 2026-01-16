Palace issues update as Prince undergoes medical procedure

The Princely Palace of Monaco has shared an update about Prince Albert's health as the royal underwent medical procedure.

The palace announced that the Prince experienced "a scheduled, short medical procedure on his scalp and face to treat a benign condition."

“The Princely Palace reports that, as part of a routine dermatological follow-up, H.S.H. Prince Albert II underwent a scheduled, short medical procedure on his scalp and face to treat a benign condition," the statement read.

"The procedure required a few stitches."

They added: "The Sovereign Prince’s schedule of activities continues as normal.”

Albert has reigned as Monaco’s head of state since April 2005, when he took the throne following the death of his father Prince Rainier III.

The prince marked the 20th anniversary of his accession in 2025.

Albert and his wife, Princess Charlene, share twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 11.

Prince Jacques is the heir to the throne and follows his father in the direct line of succession.