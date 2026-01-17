Princess Lilibet’s secret obsession with Kate Middleton revealed by Meghan

Princess Lilibet, four-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has made rare appearances on her mother’s Instagram page.

While the public has not seen what she looks like now – with only available portrait of the young princess released on her first birthday – there are a few nuggets about the Sussex children that are shared sometimes.

It seems that Lilibet has quite the talent to show off, which would certainly make her aunt, Kate Middleton, proud. The Princess of Wales has dubbed herself as an amateur photographer and has often flaunted her skills by sharing secret moments that she captured.

Now, it seems that Prince William and Princess Kate’s niece has a secret obsession with cameras, as the young one seemed to have executed filming very nicely.

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a post, revisiting memory lane, and jumping on the new trend of 2026 like 2016. For the 2026 part, Meghan had shared a black and white video of her dancing with Harry, as Lilibet filmed it.

She credited the filming to “our daughter” in the caption.

While it seems that Kate would be happy to learn this little fact, she has not yet met with her US-based niece, owing to the ongoing rift between the royal and the Sussexes.

In an interview taken around 2021, Kate was asked by a reporter if she had any wishes for her “new niece Lilibet:

Kate immediately said, smiling, “Oh, I wish her all the very best.”

She added, “I can’t wait to meet her because we haven’t yet - met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”

As the icy ties are beginning to thaw, it is possible that Kate would finally get an opportunity to meet her niece in the near future.