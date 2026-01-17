 
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares truth about secret love

James Middleton sets himself a new challenge

Geo News Digital Desk
January 17, 2026

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares truth about secret love

James Middleton has revealed an emotional truth about love and what it truely means  in a new admission.

Princess Kate's brother expalined how people can learn about love from dogs, setting a new challenge for himself.

Turning to Instagram, James shared a heartfelt clip with a note, saying: "Dogs are reminders that love doesn't need words."

William's brother-in-law urged people to enjoy true love with true companions.

He went on: "Dogs have a way of reminding us what really matters, every single day. I like to remind myself, so I write them down and I thought I'd share them with you too."

The 38-year-old added: "I feel the January blues have definitely kicked in now, and here I was feeling sorry for myself, and Isla comes along and has a way of cheering me up."

The future queen's sibling continued that "it reminded me of a poem, my favourite poem called 'What I learnt about love I learnt from my dog."

His post has garnered massive  likes and a flurry of heartwarming comments from his fans. He previously shared a separate adorable video with his pack of dogs as he promoted his dog food product.

