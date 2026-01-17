Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares truth about secret love

James Middleton has revealed an emotional truth about love and what it truely means in a new admission.

Princess Kate's brother expalined how people can learn about love from dogs, setting a new challenge for himself.

Turning to Instagram, James shared a heartfelt clip with a note, saying: "Dogs are reminders that love doesn't need words."

William's brother-in-law urged people to enjoy true love with true companions.

He went on: "Dogs have a way of reminding us what really matters, every single day. I like to remind myself, so I write them down and I thought I'd share them with you too."

The 38-year-old added: "I feel the January blues have definitely kicked in now, and here I was feeling sorry for myself, and Isla comes along and has a way of cheering me up."

The future queen's sibling continued that "it reminded me of a poem, my favourite poem called 'What I learnt about love I learnt from my dog."

His post has garnered massive likes and a flurry of heartwarming comments from his fans. He previously shared a separate adorable video with his pack of dogs as he promoted his dog food product.