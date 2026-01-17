Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘will never be truly divorced’: truth laid bare

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, who share two daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are set for a major life change after King Charles’s historic decision.

The former Duke of York is set to be evicted from his lavish 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, which he shared with ex-wife Fergie, and move into Marsh Farm near Sandringham. Meanwhile, Sarah will be heading to her own accommodation.

The ex-couple, who married in 1986 and finalised their divorce in 1996, had remained in each other’s lives despite their separation. Sarah had remained supportive of Andrew even after his fall from grace.

She also found herself firmly ousted as both of them had connection of paedophile Jeffery Epstein, overshadowing the work of the royal family.

It was King Charles’s ultimate decision to evict them both that has now left them scrambling to find a different shelter. Although, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes it’s not the end for the two.

“I think she’ll continue to be part of his life, even if she doesn’t share his new home,” Bond told The Mirror, noting that Fergie was left “very upset” by the whole ordeal.

Fergie not moving to Sandringham with Andrew and neither going to Cotswold to live with Princess Beatrice.

“They’ve shared so much, good and bad, it’s hard to see how they would ever be truly divorced.”

There had been reports suggeting Sarah blamed Andrew for her situation and was no longer holding back on writing an explosive memoir, uncaring of Andrew's feelings and the repercussions he would face. Nothing on the front was confirmed.

Bond also pointed out that while Andrew and Sarah will be out of sight for a while, the Epstein case is still ongoing and new revelations could bring them back in the spotlight.