Meghan Markle ignores Prince Harry’s warnings as key issue deepens

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are putting up a united front for the public as the couple don’t hold back on PDA-filled appearances, but there are simmering tensions in the background turning into a big problem.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently released a special greeting card for the public in which they shared a family photo, which included Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Although, their faces are concealed.

Ever since Meghan returned to Instagram last year, the public has seen mere glimpses of the Sussex children, but that’s mostly because Prince harry is adamant on keeping his six-year-old son and four-year-old daughter out of the spotlight, unless they can consent to it themselves.

The issue had been raised before between the couple, and sources shared that it “keeps resurfacing”, noting that it is a serious debate between them.

“If they can’t get on the same page, it’s easy to imagine this becoming a much bigger problem down the road. There’s no denying they both absolutely adore those kids, which is why this issue is so charged,” sources told Heat Magazine.

They shared that Harry is “still deeply resentful of the way he was over-exposed and commodified growing up” and he does not want a repeat of that for his two children.

“Harry genuinely sees it as his duty as a father to protect his kids from suffering the same fate,” the source said. “In his perfect world, they’d be completely shielded from the public until they’re old enough to make their own choices.”

Harry and Meghan recently transitioned from their Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies to make space for their kids at the organisation.

Harry knows that it “isn’t entirely realistic” to shield them from everything but his “instinct is to lock everything down”.

“He hates the idea of inherited obligation – he’s determined Archie and Lilibet won’t carry the same invisible weight.”