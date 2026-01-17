Queen Elizabeth sparked 'jealousy rift' between King Charles and Andrew

Elizabeth sparked 'jealousy rift' between King Charles and Andrew

King Charles and news about his ongoing rivalry with younger brother Andrew has been breaking things bad since the past 1 year.



Unlike most people's thinking, it didn't start over Andrew's entanglement with Jeffrey Epstein that tainted the royal family's image.



But actually much before all of that happened, when King Charles was still younger and Queen Elizabeth kept favouring the Duke over him, instilling jealousy between the siblings.



She always remained fiercely protective of her son, Andrew even in the midst of scandal.

According to The Windsor Legacy by royal historian Robert Jobson, the late monarch’s loyalty never wavered when Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender and the explosive allegations from Virginia Giuffre shook the nation.

Jobson reveals that public outrage hit a fever pitch after Andrew’s infamous 2019 Newsnight interview.

At that moment, it was King Charles who sprang into action, making urgent calls to his mother and pushing for Andrew to be sidelined.

The Queen moved quickly to safeguard the monarchy, though delivering the news to her son was described as “painful” by Jobson.

Jobson reports that two of the Queen’s senior courtiers, Sir Edward Young and Sir Michael Stevens, were present when she spoke to the former Duke privately.

“It’s understandable he felt blindsided,” he notes, “even if that was never her intention.”

Despite Andrew being forced to step back from royal duties, Queen Elizabeth reportedly “stood by him to the end.”

She even encouraged his attendance at a 2022 church ceremony honouring Prince Philip which was an unusual public appearance for someone largely out of the spotlight at the time.

She also reminded friends, “You have to keep in mind that he is my son.”

Ultimately, Andrew’s royal patronages and military titles were stripped, but the Queen arranged a discreet, one-on-one meeting with him to cushion the blow.