Meghan Markle reacts to Prince Harry divorce rumour with style

The Duchess of Sussex offers an insight into their decade-long love story

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

January 17, 2026

Former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle has finally revealed the truth about her relationship with Prince Harry, offering an insight into their decade-long love story.

The Netflix star broke her silence and gave a befitting response to haters by quashing rumours of their split, leaving fans in awe.

Her latest move suggests the couple are still in their honeymoon period even after giving birth to their two wonderful kids, Archie and Lilibet.

She dropped an unseen 2016 throwback photo of her and the Duke, telling the world they are inseprable, and will continue as a couple.

To strenghten her narrative, she also added an emotional touch with a sweet Lilibet-clipped moment, captioning: "You had to be there."

"When 2026 feels just like 2016… you had to be there," she captioned the post, giving a video credit to Archie's younger sister Lilibet.

The couple's picture was taken during a trip to Botswana, which marked their third-ever date.

She must be thanking to a new social media trend to provide her an other opportunity to silence haters. 

The trend attracting celebritis and users to share photos of themselves from 2016 to celebrate a decade passing.

Howeve, the video clearly expresses their strong bond, showing them dancing in an open field.

Harry and Meghan have been together since they first met on a blind date in early July 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend and began officially dating that year.

