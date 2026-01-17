British star loses heart to Princess Kate, promises to tattoo her name

Princess Kate's charm always leaves a mark on the heart of the people who spentd a few moments with her.

A Britis star has seemingly fell in love with the future queen and promised that she will “have to tattoo” the Princess of Wales.

Ellie Kildunne, who tattooed “2025” on head coach John Mitchell after they won the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, has claimed she will have to tattoo Kate after teh celebration.

Kate, who's a patron of the Rugby Football Union, held a reception for the team at Windsor Castle, spending time with officials and staff from the organisation as well as the 32-player squad.

The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in September as they won the World Cup for the third time in front of 81,885 spectators at Twickenham.

Ms Kildunne, who became synonymous with cowboy hats throughout the tournament, even placing one on the head of the princess after a win, spoke on meeting the Princess of Wales.

She claimed: “I'll have to tattoo her soon."

The Red Roses faced an alarming situation before reaching Windsor Castle as their bus broke down and the bus driver took a wrong turn. The delay meant they missed out on a tour of Windsor Castle.