Princess Leonor and Sofía in family solidarity at Madrid memorial

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía were at their grandmother’s side in a touching display of family unity this weekend as the Spanish royal family paid tribute to Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark.

The memorial service for the late princess held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Andrew and Saint Demetrius in Madrid brought together multiple generations, with King Felipe VI,

Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía were leading support for Queen Sofia of Spain.

The service took place ahead of Princess Irene’s funeral in Athens on Monday, where the late princess will be laid to rest alongside her royal forebears.

Princess Irene, who died on 15 January at the age of 83 at the Zarzuela Palace, was the younger sister of Queen Sofia and the late King Constantine II of Greece.

She spent decades living alongside her sister in Spain, where she was known for her quiet devotion to family and her life of service.

At the memorial in Madrid, the atmosphere was solemn yet deeply personal. Members of the extended Spanish royal family, including Elena and Cristina, were joined by Princess Alexia of Greece and Prince Kyril of Bulgaria.

Queen Sofia had canceled recent public engagements in Palma de Mallorca to remain at her sister’s side during her final days, a decision that highlighted the strength of their bond.

Online reaction has been reflective and affectionate, with royal watchers sharing nostalgic memories of Irene’s life and the close relationship she shared with Queen Sofia.

Many commenters have remarked on the visible support shown by Leonor and Sofía, describing it as “heartfelt” and “a beautiful tribute to family legacy,” sentiments mirrored across social media.