Zara and Mike Tindall’s 'second home' outshines other royals

Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall were once again the picture of joy this weekend as they continued their annual Australian tradition at the Magic Millions Carnival on the Gold Coast.

The couple have called this trip their “second home” and a highlight of their calendar for over a decade.

The daughter of Princess Anne and her former England rugby star husband were all smiles as they mingled with fans and fellow equestrian ambassadors during the Carnival’s marquee race day.

They were seen walking hand in hand, laughing during interviews and delighting the crowd with their easygoing chemistry.

More than just spectators, the Tindalls are long‑standing ambassadors for the Magic Millions Racing Women initiative since 2012 and this year’s festivities put them firmly in the thick of the action.

Alongside close friends and fellow ambassadors like Argentine polo star Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier, Zara has been taking part in various events, from barrier draws to showjumping and polo festivities.

Fans down under have also caught glimpses of the couple enjoying life off the formal track, leisurely beach strolls at Cabarita Beach, cocktails, sunsets and even low‑key nights out that Mike cheekily shared on social media, giving a peek into the fun side of their Australian sojourn.