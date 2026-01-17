Princess Kate, William's announcement paves way for Harry, Charles reunion

Princess Kate, William' announcment paves way for Harry, Charles reunion

Crises in the royal family are far from over as years-long wounds take time to heal.

The future monarch and his wife Princess Catherine have sparked debate with their surprising announcement amid Harry's preparations for the UK return to attend the trial in his ongoing legal battle against Associated Newspapers.

William and Kate will be in Scotland for a joint engagement during Harry's presence in the UK.

Some believe that the Prince and Princess of Wales's absence will pave the way for Harry's meeting with his dad as he's set arrive in London on January 19.

However, royal commentators think differently, claiming Harry will not be welcomed by the royal family in any way during his upcoming trip.

According to them, King Charles will also be in Scotland with an engagement on Monday at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Weighing in on the current situation, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner said: "Surprise, surprise."

The commentator told Fox News Digital: "In 2026, the rift between the two brothers is still simmering away. A battle royale continues."

The senior royals likely knew Harry's trial date months ago. However, royal engagements are planned well in advance.

"There will be no official meeting between Harry and King Charles," Turner said.

However, he does not deny chances of behind-the-scenes, high-level negotiations between Harry and the King’s officials.

Meanwhile, another expert claimed that William and Catherine obviously won’t see Harry while he’s involved with a court case as it will be hard for William and Kate to avoid coverage of Harry’s visit, and it likely won’t be the last.

"Given the sensitivities involved, the length of the rift and its worldwide profile, speculation remains endless," claimed Richard Fitzwilliams.

Fitzwilliams went on: "However, the likely plan is that Harry and Meghan will return in the summer for a special ‘year-to-go’ event marking the Invictus Games. They’ll probably also see King Charles."

Harry’s victory in his security case is a part of a master plan, according to the expert.

It would be wildly unrealistic for Harry to expect his father to travel to Montecito to see him," she explained.

However, if the Duke fails to use this revised security status to immediately plan a visit with Archie and Lilibet to see the monarch, it will raise questions about the sincerity of his security campaign.