Princess Kate fears for George's safety as William refuses to quit 'dangerous' hobby

Behind Kate's royal smile, her greatest fear that runs through the Palace shadows her every move.

It's obvious to be vigilant for a doting mom and caring wife. The Princess of Wales has long been uneasy about the thrill-seeking adventure of her husband Prince William.

Catherine's anxiety has sharpened around the possibility that her eldest son could follow his father into a hobby she has openly described as terrifying.

The Princess of Wales is known for an energetic family life built around sports. Their spirits have also inspired their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7, but William's one dangerous hobby always takes Kate's breath and smile away.

The future monarch's motorcycling remains the one activity Kate has never accepted. He has ridden motorbikes for decades, a pursuit he continued into married life despite her fears it could end badly for him.

The concern, sources claimed, is not just for William's safety but that George might one day be drawn to what the Princess sees as a high-risk obsession.

Kate has revealed that fear publicly during a visit to Dundee in 2015. At the time, George was two and Charlotte only months old.

Speaking candidly about William's motorbike, she said: "He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

The comment reflected a deeply held view that still haunts the future queen.

"Kate has always been very open about her discomfort. The thought of George being exposed to motorbikes as he grows up causes her a level of anxiety that William did not fully appreciate at first," Palace insiders told Radar.

However, William toned down his biking after becoming a father, acknowledging fatherhood forced a recalibration in his life.

"I'm a dad-of-three. I have to tone it down. I miss big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else," He admitted while visiting the Isle of Man TT races in 2018.