King Charles plans to treat Harry 'coldly' on London visit next week

Prince Harry is set to touch down in London next week but don’t expect a royal reception.

The Duke of Sussex will return to the U.K. on 19 January for the latest hearing in his ongoing legal battle against Associated Newspapers, the publisher behind the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

Meanwhile, his brother Prince William and Kate will be hundreds of miles away in Scotland, visiting the National Curling Academy in Stirling and a hand-weaving studio called Radical Weavers, where they will explore the heritage of Scottish tartan and meet Olympic and Paralympic athletes ahead of the Winter Games.

King Charles will also be in Scotland on Monday, with an engagement at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, meaning there will be no official royal face-to-face with Harry.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital, “In 2026, the rift between the two brothers is still simmering away. A battle royale continues.”

Turner added that while high-level discussions behind the scenes with King Charles’ officials are possible, there is no sign of reconciliation during this court appearance.

Prince William and Harry have reportedly not spoken since 2020, following a series of interviews and public statements by the Duke of Sussex.

Fitzwilliams noted that trust remains fragile after Harry’s BBC and Guardian interviews last year.

Sources told The Telegraph that King prefers to stay clear of court proceedings entirely.

Harry’s court appearance may be a personal victory, but it comes amid continued family tension, worldwide media scrutiny, and speculation that he and Meghan will return in summer for a special “year-to-go” Invictus Games event likely involving King Charles.