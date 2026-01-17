Prince Albert bounces back after 'short' scalp procedure to meet Pope

Prince Albert stands tall and confident on royal duty

Prince Albert of Monaco has made a striking first public appearance since undergoing a brief medical procedure on his scalp and face, showing a small scar on his cheek and the top of his head.

The 67 year old stepped out of a car in Vatican City on Saturday morning, confirming that his activities had indeed continued as normal despite the recent procedure.

Albert’s outing included a high-profile meeting with Pope Leo XIV, marking their second encounter since the pontiff’s anointment following the passing of Pope Francis.

The Prince also met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations.

According to a Vatican statement, discussions highlighted the strong diplomatic ties between Monaco and the Holy See, the Catholic Church’s historic role in Monaco’s social life, and several global issues including environmental protection, humanitarian aid, and human dignity.

The appearance came just a day after the Monaco Palace confirmed the routine dermatological procedure.

A statement clarified that the treatment was “scheduled” and intended to address a benign condition, reassuring the public that Albert’s health and daily duties remain unaffected.

Despite the small visible scar, Prince Albert projected confidence and hasn’t slowed Monaco’s Prince for a moment.