 
Geo News

Prince Albert bounces back after 'short' scalp procedure to meet Pope

Prince Albert stands tall and confident on royal duty

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 17, 2026

Prince Albert stands tall and confident on royal duty
Prince Albert stands tall and confident on royal duty

Prince Albert of Monaco has made a striking first public appearance since undergoing a brief medical procedure on his scalp and face, showing a small scar on his cheek and the top of his head. 

The 67 year old stepped out of a car in Vatican City on Saturday morning, confirming that his activities had indeed continued as normal despite the recent procedure.

Albert’s outing included a high-profile meeting with Pope Leo XIV, marking their second encounter since the pontiff’s anointment following the passing of Pope Francis. 

The Prince also met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations. 

According to a Vatican statement, discussions highlighted the strong diplomatic ties between Monaco and the Holy See, the Catholic Church’s historic role in Monaco’s social life, and several global issues including environmental protection, humanitarian aid, and human dignity.

The appearance came just a day after the Monaco Palace confirmed the routine dermatological procedure. 

A statement clarified that the treatment was “scheduled” and intended to address a benign condition, reassuring the public that Albert’s health and daily duties remain unaffected.

Despite the small visible scar, Prince Albert projected confidence and hasn’t slowed Monaco’s Prince for a moment.

Zara and Mike Tindall's 'second home' outshines other royals
Zara and Mike Tindall's 'second home' outshines other royals
Princess Leonor and Sofía in family solidarity at Madrid memorial
Princess Leonor and Sofía in family solidarity at Madrid memorial
British star loses heart to Princess Kate, promises to tattoo her name
British star loses heart to Princess Kate, promises to tattoo her name
Queen Elizabeth sparked 'jealousy rift' between King Charles and Andrew
Queen Elizabeth sparked 'jealousy rift' between King Charles and Andrew
Meghan Markle reacts to Prince Harry divorce rumour with style
Meghan Markle reacts to Prince Harry divorce rumour with style
Princess Kate accused of running divorce campaign against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Kate accused of running divorce campaign against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Eugenie joins Harry, Meghan in 2026 after royal reunion
Princess Eugenie joins Harry, Meghan in 2026 after royal reunion
Meghan Markle ignores Prince Harry's warnings as key issue deepens
Meghan Markle ignores Prince Harry's warnings as key issue deepens