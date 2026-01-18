Duchess Sophie undertakes historic event on behalf of King Charles

The Duchess of Edinburgh, dubbed as King Charles’s secret weapon, honoured diplomacy, cooperation, and peace as she represented the monarch at historic moment.

Sophie, Prince Edward’s wife, appeared radiant dressed in a scarlet Beulah dress, as she attended the 80th anniversary of the United Nations at historic Methodist Central Hall in Westminster. The venue was where the very first UN General Assembly was held.

The 60-year-old royal participated in the poignant Act of Remembrance alongside local schoolchildren, honouring loss, sacrifice, and the human cost of conflict.

The event was meaningful and held significance globally as it was also attended by UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

The service reflected the mission of the United Nation, which held its inaugural session of the General Assembly on January 10, 1946. The meeting was attended by the original 51 member states under the then recently-ratified United Nations Charter.

It was a moment of meaningful reflection as it brought together diplomats, faith leaders, students, and members of the public.

Sophie was a representative of the royals, especially King Charles, as she performed her assigned duties. Meanwhile, the King’s speech was delivered by Attorney General Lord Hermer KC.

Charles’s message stressed that “in the long course of our history, no more important meeting has ever taken place within its boundaries”.

He added that “millions of people across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the wider international community share the view that the UN’s founding principles and the work of its Organisations remain essential, particularly as the world must face new and pressing challenges.”