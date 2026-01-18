Andrew forced to deal with teddy bear obsession after King’s orders

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is making a final sweep of the Royal Lodge as the clock quickly moves towards the eviction deadline next week.

The shamed brother of the monarch is set to leave the 30-room-mansion at Windsor Great Park and move into the shoebox-sized new accommodation in Sandringham. Movers were spotted outside the royal property as it loaded items to take away.

It is understood that Andrew had to downsize a lot since he is known to be a hoarder and had a lot stuff. The disgraced royal had reportedly begrudged the new Norfolk home, a five-bedroom farmhouse Marsh Farm, would not be able to hold his stuff, including his beloved teddy bear collection.

King Charles had ordered Andrew to evict the Royal Lodge by the January 25th and it would mean that the former Duke of York would have to part with his obsession, even if for a few days, until he settles in his new place.

According to The Sun report, a truck from Windsor was spotted at the lock-up near Bermondsey, which is a unit protected by round-the-clock guards, CCTV coverage and high perimeter walls.

The firm that operates it also has a royal warrant from King Charles, which means it is a trusted company. Sources revealed that the place had been chosen for its privacy and keeping prying eyes away.

Royal author Tom Quinn had revealed that Andrew has “a member of staff who puts the teddy bears in order”. He mentioned that there are around 20-30 which he likes to be positioned in a certain way.

“If they’re not placed exactly as he wants, he can be quite short-tempered and angry about it.”

It was previously shared that Andrew has been going into a “full-on meltdown” with his fall from grace and has been relying on his teddies for emotional support. Insiders told Heat Magazine last month that Andrew has transferred his own emotions into the bears “like a little kid would”.

They noted that Andrew is concerned about how his teddy bears would cope with the move as Royal Lodge was “their home, too”.