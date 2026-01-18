Jennifer Garner unveils ex-husband Ben Affleck's obsessive habit

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck co-parent their kids after divorce

Jennifer Garner has opened that former partner Ben Affleck has obsessive tendencies.

The 53-year-old American actress, who was married to The Rip actor from 2005-2018, recently made a candid statement about her ex-partner in a recent interview.

On January 16, Garner spoke the audience at an event held at a bookstore, where she asked them if they have any habits that they hooked to.

Jennifer asked people, “Do you do that too? Do you listen to songs on repeat?”

The Alias actress confessed that she has survived the obsession of music.

Garner said, “I want to tell you something. I survived all of this. I made it through.”

While recalling the past when she was supporting Affleck for the filming of 2009 movie The Town, Garner opened that the 53-year-old actor was obsessed with music.

“Ben Affleck would listen to songs on repeat”, reported Page Six.

She reminisced, “While my husband was filming The Town, I lived in a rented house in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child.”

“My husband was listening to Beyoncé’s ‘Halo,’ and I was breastfeeding the baby.”

Jennifer and Ben parted ways in 2015, but their divorce was finalized in 2018. The former couple share three children: Violet, Serephina and Samuel.

The duo makes sure to maintain a good relationship in raising their kids together.