Prince Harry’s warning leaves Prince William ‘furious’: ‘try and change it’

Prince Harry and Prince William icy relations seem to be turning colder as a new debate is triggered once again over bold claims made by the Duke of Sussex.

King Charles’s younger son, who is anticipated to arrive in the UK next week, is understood not to be meeting any royal members of the family as they all embark on their duties and responsibilities.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to fly out of UK and the King has engagements of his own to attend to when Harry will be appearing for the court hearing of his case against the Daily Mail publisher along with six other high-profile complainants.

William, who is still not speaking to Harry, would have been thrown in fury once again as Harry talks about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a Telegraph interview. Harry has been vocal about suffering as a spare in the royal family, and noted that his niece and nephew might face the same fate.

“If I see wrongdoing and a pattern of behaviour that is harming people, I will do everything I can to try and change it,” he told the outlet at the time. “As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us, it’s going to be someone else.”

He continued, “William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”

Former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, stated that Harry has “a huge chip on his shoulder about being a spare, we all know that now, but he doesn’t have to assume that William and Catherine’s children will feel the same as him”.

Bond insisted that Charlotte and Louis will be “very important people with huge privilege and a huge platform, and so they don't need to feel spare”.