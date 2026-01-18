Princess Eugenie breaks father Andrew’s heart with difficult decision

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suffered a shocking blow from his younger daughter Princess Eugenie as she made a tough decision ahead of seismic changes their family has gone through.

The 35-year-old niece of King Charles had seemingly picked sides between her father and uncle especially after Andrew’s humiliating and harrowing allegations were laid bare to the public.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin still retains her royal titles and position even though Andrew has been completely removed from the royal fold in a landmark decision made by the monarch. The King has also kicked out his disgraced brother from the Royal Lodge.

She also attended the Christmas celebrations with the royal family, with many experts suggesting that the sisters still have ties to their shamed parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. However, royal editor Charlotte Griffiths has revealed that Eugenie no longer holds contact with her father.

Andrew is “devastated” as “there is no contact at all, nothing” between him and Eugenie, per the Mail on Sunday. Eugenie, who established The Anti-Slavery Collective to help counter sex trafficking, disapproves of her father’s actions, especially the connection to paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein.

The source described the rift between the father and daughter like that of the Beckhams. David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn has blocked his family on social media and has reportedly asked his parents to only communicate via lawyers.

“It’s Brooklyn Beckham level - she has completely cut him off.”

It is not clear if Eugenie contacted her father during the holidays. Andrew’s heartbreak also comes as he is just one week away from leaving his 30-room Windsor home. He had an “iron-clad” 75-year lease on the property, reportedly saving it for his daughters’ inheritance. But he had to give it up on King Charles’s orders.

Meanwhile, the royals still hold a soft corner for the York sisters and don’t blame them for their parents’ actions.