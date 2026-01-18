Duchess Sophie sidesteps ‘annoyed’ security to reach royal fan: Watch

Duchess Sophie shared a lovely interaction with a royal fan as she was seen leaving Westminster after an important engagement on Saturday.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s face lit up as she was called by a fan waiting outside the venue to give her some flowers. Prince Edward’s wife was waving to fans when she noticed one of them had asked for her.

Sophie quickly excuses the security personnel escorting her to the vehicle and rushes to the caller, greeting her a ‘Happy New Year’. The 60-year-old royal quickly replies, ‘same to you’ and tells them “thank you so much”.

“You have to put them in some sweet water,” the fan tells her while handing her what appears to be a bouquet of white roses. Sophie promises the fan, “I will do, thank you.”

“That was lovely,” the excited fan admitted as Sophie stepped into her car. They also noted that the security guy seemed “annoyed” but it all went well with the Duchess.

Sophie, dubbed as King Charles’s secret weapon, had been attending the 80th anniversary of the United Nations at historic Methodist Central Hall in Westminster.

She was dressed in a flowy scarlet dress and tanned high-heels for the occasion, exuding elegance and grace for the formal event.

It was an important gathering where Sophie joined local schoolchildren, marking loss, sacrifice, and the cost of failure when peace collapses. She also met with António Guterres, and the President of the General Assembly Annalena Baerbock, alongside ministers, diplomats, faith leaders, students, and members of the public.