'The White Lotus' Season 4 adds high-profile stars amid casting rumours

The White Lotus Season 4 has officially welcomed two fresh faces amid swirling rumours about the returning cast.

As the new year began, the official cast for the upcoming season began to take shape with several new high-profile actors joining the lineup, including Steve Coogan and Caleb Jonte Edwards.

HBO has booked the two actors for the new season, which will take place in France, specifically at the Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez.

While details of who they’ll be playing are being kept under tight wraps, Coogan and Edwards are the third and fourth members of the cast after Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka.

Interestingly, several other names have been linked to the project. Helena Bonham Carter is reportedly in early negotiations for a starring role.

Chris Messina hinted that he has been offered a major role and is currently in talks to join the ensemble.

While no past characters are officially confirmed, there is heavy speculation that Jon Gries (Greg) or Natasha Rothwell (Belinda) could return to bridge the story, maintaining the series' trend of carrying over at least one familiar face.

At present, series creator Mike White is currently writing the new season with the production for Season 4 expected to begin in this year’s spring.