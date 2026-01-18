Robert Irwin, Witney Carson take ‘DWTS’ jive to Australia zoo: watch

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson continue to treat their fans after taking home the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 trophy.

In the middle of Australia Zoo, the duo appeared to miss the bounce of their DWTS debut performance, so they turned the place into their stage for an energetic performance.

In a joint Instagram post on Friday, January 16, a video featured the wildlife photographer and Carson, 32, recreating their first ever Dancing With the Stars performance in the zoo.

"Still dancing, just a different ballroom @australiazoo," they captioned the post as the dance partners showed off an improvised jive version.

Witney Carson and Robert Irwin recreate their first 'Dancing With the Stars' performance

The video first opened with the 22-year-old Australian conservationist sitting on his forest car, asking the professional dancer “Do you ever miss it.”

Referring to them dancing together, he added, “little bit” to which Witney agreed and the two began to show off their moves.

For the unversed, Robert’s first dance with her pro partner was a high-energy Jive to Baby I'm a Star by Prince, performed during the premiere of Season 34 in September 2025.

Bringing vibrant energy and showcasing their potential, the pair earned high praise from the judges for a strong debut.