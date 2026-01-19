Prince Harry quietly lands in UK before William, Kate leave for Scotland

Prince Harry did not make any fuss as he secretly arrive in his home country on Sunday ahead of his important court case hearing.

The Duke of Sussex, who is suing the Daily Mail publisher along with six other complainants for illicit information gathering for their news stories, is supposed to enter the witness box on Thursday in the nine-week long trial.

There are still couple of days in between until his testimony but King Charles is away in Balmoral with Queen Camilla, as he was spotted attending the Sunday service at Crathie Kirk. There hasn’t been any confirmation about a meeting between Harry and his father as the Duke of Sussex will be busy with the trial.

Meanwhile, it was speculated that Prince William and Kate Middleton had scheduled their trip for Scotland around the same time as Harry’s visit so they can avoid him. However, it seems that Harry arrived two days prior to the Prince and Princess of Wales flying out of the UK.

William and Kate, who are know as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will be taking on joint engagements which includes meeting Team GB and Paralympics GB curling squads ahead of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Stirling.

Even though William and Harry are not on speaking terms, there has been speculation that the King wants to settle the rift between his two sons as he himself is proceeding to a reconciliation with Harry.

Moreover, the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham will have its invites sent out soon, and it is widely understood that members of the royal family will receive some too. It is possible that Harry is trying to extend an olive branch once again to his elder brother.