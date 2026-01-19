Princess Beatrice husband receives bad news amid new family tensions

Princess Beatrice was already going through an especially rough patch involving her parents’ scandals when her own husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi faced a major blow.

The 37-year-old royal, who had been closer to her father ex-Prince Andrew while growing up, was already upset about the scandals and allegations about her father laid bare to the public. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not only lost his royal titles and honours, but he is also kicked out of his lavish Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie had taken the decision to cut off all ties with her disgraced father, while she is still walking a diplomatic line. The family drama was only getting worse for the York sisters, when Beatrice was hit with another headache.

Edo, who owns an interiors business, found himself associated to a development project which has not been “put into administration” for owing millions in debt. Edo’s company had won the contract to provide interior service on a £125million seaside 37-storey skyscraper, via The Sun.

When the contract was signed, the British executive raved about the company, noting that it had “all the ingredients we were looking for”. Sources said Edo’s Banda company had been appointed by the developer in 2022.

The news comes just weeks after Beatrice and Edo invited Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to the christening of their almost a year-old daughter, Athena.

An insider revealed to Daily Mail that Beatrice and Andrew “aren’t exactly in regular and close contact at the moment” but the princess has not cut off her father.