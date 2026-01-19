 
Geo News

Meghan Markle faces major dilemma as important date nears

Meghan Markle to make crucial decision as Prince Harry deals with key matters in UK

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 19, 2026

Meghan Markle faces major dilemma as important date nears
Meghan Markle faces major dilemma as important date nears

Meghan Markle has found herself in a tough predicament especially at a time when she has major plans in the works for her lifestyle brand.

There had been plenty of speculation surrounding Meghan’s return to the UK as Prince Harry has been pursuing to mend ties with the royal family. There is a pending security case that the UK Home Office is yet to release a verdict on, but sources have suggested that it may work out in the Sussexes’ favour this time.

Prince Harry’s 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham, are already booking tickets for its opening ceremony. This means that the plans are being set for the big event.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has always supported Harry for his sporting event, is set to take a decision even though she is in what appear to be a lose-lose situation, per royal expert, Jennie Bond.

“Meghan is a savvy woman,” Bond told The Mirror. “She must know that she’s likely to encounter a degree of hostility in the UK, but in the bubble of the Invictus Games she is safe.”

The former royal correspondent insisted that Meghan would not want the optics to suggest that she is snubbing the Invictus Games. Bond claimed that the Games “love her” and that would be reason enough for her to attend.

“That’s a reason she would come – to support Harry as she always has at Invictus. To stay away would inevitably become as newsworthy as her presence,” Bond explained. “The headlines would scream: “Proof, if it were needed – Meghan can’t stand the UK!”

Meghan would have to come to a decision once the security verdict is announced as that would leave her with no excuse to not attend.

Andrew gives fresh headache to King Charles during his winter break
Andrew gives fresh headache to King Charles during his winter break
Meghan Markle to use Archie and Lilibet as bargain tool for fame
Meghan Markle to use Archie and Lilibet as bargain tool for fame
Zara Tindall takes a break from the saddle to shop
Zara Tindall takes a break from the saddle to shop
Kate Middleton's sister closely involved with violent magazine editor
Kate Middleton's sister closely involved with violent magazine editor
King Charles makes quiet appearance in Scotland to wonder about Harry
King Charles makes quiet appearance in Scotland to wonder about Harry
Princess Anne gives romantic flowers to girl on trip
Princess Anne gives romantic flowers to girl on trip
Duchess of Edinburgh's monochrome magic at UN anniversary event
Duchess of Edinburgh's monochrome magic at UN anniversary event
Meghan Markle makes calls to old pal from Hollywood to settle major crisis
Meghan Markle makes calls to old pal from Hollywood to settle major crisis