Meghan Markle faces major dilemma as important date nears

Meghan Markle has found herself in a tough predicament especially at a time when she has major plans in the works for her lifestyle brand.

There had been plenty of speculation surrounding Meghan’s return to the UK as Prince Harry has been pursuing to mend ties with the royal family. There is a pending security case that the UK Home Office is yet to release a verdict on, but sources have suggested that it may work out in the Sussexes’ favour this time.

Prince Harry’s 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham, are already booking tickets for its opening ceremony. This means that the plans are being set for the big event.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has always supported Harry for his sporting event, is set to take a decision even though she is in what appear to be a lose-lose situation, per royal expert, Jennie Bond.

“Meghan is a savvy woman,” Bond told The Mirror. “She must know that she’s likely to encounter a degree of hostility in the UK, but in the bubble of the Invictus Games she is safe.”

The former royal correspondent insisted that Meghan would not want the optics to suggest that she is snubbing the Invictus Games. Bond claimed that the Games “love her” and that would be reason enough for her to attend.

“That’s a reason she would come – to support Harry as she always has at Invictus. To stay away would inevitably become as newsworthy as her presence,” Bond explained. “The headlines would scream: “Proof, if it were needed – Meghan can’t stand the UK!”

Meghan would have to come to a decision once the security verdict is announced as that would leave her with no excuse to not attend.