Prince Harry drops bombshell about UK plans after royal family snub

Prince Harry drops bombshell on UK return plans after royal family snub

Prince Harry, who is back in his home country for his high-profile lawsuit at London High Court, gave a positive update about what the next week entails for him in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the Daily Mail publisher alongside six other claimants for illegal gathering of information and is expected to stand as witness on Thursday during the trial. According to sources, he would be opening himself up to a brutal cross-examination by ANL’s lawyer, Antony White KC.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Prince William reportedly would have preferred that Harry not let the case go to trial, as it would unveil details that shouldn’t be made public.

Harry’s spokesperson responded to the query about King’s younger son as he will be taking the stand. “Confident and ready are the words I’d use to describe his current state of mind,” the source told The Telegraph.

The Duke of Sussex taking the stand could actually stir more tensions between him and the royals. There was already some grumbles about Harry previously mentioning that Prince William and Kate were also victims of the illegal information gathering.

The update comes as King Charles left for Balmoral with Queen Camilla just days before Harry touched down in London. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also set to leave for Scotland on Wednesday.

This would mean that the royals clearly snubbed Harry for a meeting, even though he has now shown his willingness to reconcile.