Palace issues update as Royal seen with scar on face in crucial meeting

Shehzad Hameed
January 19, 2026

Royal fans spotted a scar on their beloved Prince's face as the Palace shared a picture of his important meeting on Sunday.

The Palace announced that the Prince underwent a scheduled dermatological procedure on his scalp and face. 

The newly released photo of Albert of Monaco's meeting with Pope Leo at the Vatican shows that he had a visible scar on his left cheek.

On Saturday, January 17, the 67-year-old made his second public appearance following a medical procedure "to treat a benign condition."

The Princely Palace has already stated that the procedure required a few stitches, confirming that his schedule of activities will continue as normal.

Pope Leo XIV meets with Prince Albert II of Monaco during an audience at the Apostolic Palace.

He discussed "the good diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the principality of Monaco," as well as the "historic and significant contribution of the Catholic Church to the principality's social life."

"Attention was given to several issues of common interest, such as care for the environment, humanitarian assistance, and the defense and promotion of the dignity of the human person," the office added.

The Prince and pop also held imporatnat discussion on international affairs, "with particular emphasis on peace and security, as well as on the general situation in the Middle East and in certain regions of Africa," the office added.

Albert's scar was also visible during his appearance at the opening of the 48th International Circus Festival at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille in Monaco, alongside his nephew Louis Ducruet and niece Camille Gottlieb, on Friday, January 16.

