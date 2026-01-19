Prince William set to break personal rule to upstage Prince Harry

Prince William could be ready to surprise the public by giving up on a personal preference of only it works to steal the spotlight from his estranged brother Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales has not spoken to his brother for over three years now and still holds strong feelings about Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare. Even though Harry had extended an olive branch to him like he did for his father King Charles, William doesn’t seem to have an intention to see him.

The Duke of Sussex quietly arrived in the London ahead of his UK trial on Monday and William will be leaving for Scotland with wife Kate Middleton in two days.

It was revealed by Royal Editor Rebecca English that the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will be weaving tartans in one of their many engagements set around Scottish culture.

King Charles has been seen wearing a kilt quite often when he travels to Scotland. William has never done that. Back in 2003, William had admitted before his 21st birthday that while he has worn a kilt in private, he hasn’t in public.

He added, “I’m not saying I will never wear one in public. I haven’t got into it yet.”

As a joke at the time, royal correspondent Richard Eden had said that he would wear one when William wears one. Now, Eden was left nervous as he believes there is a possibility that William would finally give in.

Rebecca revealed that there will also be another engagement on the day, though she was unable to share any further details due to security reasons. “It will be a really good, fun day,” she added.