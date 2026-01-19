King Charles left with tough decision for sons William and Harry

King Charles left with tough choice as Harry stirs trouble with William

King Charles is caught in a major dilemma between his two feuding sons despite making a heartbreaking plea to them both.

Prince William and Prince Harry have not spoken since they last met during the funeral of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. There has been no communication between them even after the King opened the doors to Harry in September last year.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in the UK for his high profile case against the Daily Mail publisher, is waiting for the verdict from the UK Home Office for his police protection.

Harry had made it clear that he won’t be bringing his wife Meghan and their two children to his home country unless he can have his security. However, William is unwilling to entertain the idea at all.

However, Harry’s move has left Charles in a dilemma between him and his estranged older brother, royal experts Jennie Bond opined.

“If the security review results in the protection level Harry is demanding, there will be no obvious reason to prevent them coming over as a family,” Bond told The Mirror.

She pointed out that King Charles “would relish the chance to get to know his grandchildren”. The King hasn’t met Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since 2022.

Moreover, Harry is set to return to Birmingham in 2027 for his Invictus Games. Reports claim that Harry even wants his father to play a significant role in the opening ceremony.

“Invictus has become pivotal. It is Harry’s great cause and his greatest achievement and any father would want to support his son as the games come to the UK,” Bond explained.

“But it’s not straightforward for the King – sadly for him, his family matters never are.”

She continued, “It could become a classic case of a father having to choose between his warring sons.”

As for Prince William, Bond claims that he has “bitten his lip, risen above the accusations and knuckled down to the job” even through the cancer journey of both his wife Princess Kate and his father.

Hence, for William to watch his father publicly support Harry on an international platform and “salute Harry’s achievement” would be “tough”.

However, whichever way the King deals with his massive dilemma, it is bound to stir massive drama.