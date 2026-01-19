Kate Middleton celebrates milestone as Harry returns

Kate Middleton celebrates mileston as Harry returns

Princess Kate celebrated her latest milestone amid her brother-in-law Prince Harry's return to the UK for his legal battle.

Princess Catherine stole the limelight with her stunning appearance in a red outfit, seemingly celebrating her rebirth after winning her fight against cancer.

The royal kicked off 2026 with two big celebrations, the Red Roses rugby squad's World Cup win and her recent birthday.

In her first solo appearance of the year, the mother-of-three welcomed the England women's rugby team to a Windsor Castle reception on Thursday, January 15.

She accessorised her pantsuit with a necklace featuring her January birthstone.

She appeared to be telling the world that life had given her another chance as she displayed the iconic necklace featuring the red garnet gemstone, her birthstone.

The piece has been identified as London-born brand Auree's "Bali" birthstone piece.

She previously adorned herself with it in a video that showed her baking with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for a Platinum Jubilee lunch in 2022.

The Princess of Wales has some other precious pieces of jewellery containing her birthstone, including a promise ring that William gifted her while they were dating as college students.

The sentimental piece contains both pearls, symbolising William’s June birthday, and garnets, symbolising Kate’s birthday.

She wore the ring in a 2024 video shared to celebrate Great Britain's Olympic athletes.

Kate's celebrations with meaningful jewellery comes amid Harry's UK plans.

The Duke arrived at High Court in London on Monday, January 19, as his bitter legal battle entered a new phase.

However, there's no chance of Harry's reunion with his dad King Charles in London as he has already travelled to Balmoral, while William and Kate are also set to leave the palace to perfom an important duty in Scotland.

The Duke of Sussex is one of seven prominent figures bringing the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, alongside Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, actress Sadie Frost, Liz Hurley and former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes.