King Charles' goddaughter reveals surprising secrets hiding in her fridge

India Hicks serves surprises on a platter with no shepherd’s pie tonight

King Charles’ goddaughter cracks open her 'secret box' and it’s not what we would expect from a royal fridge.

The 58 year old designer welcomed HELLO! into her Oxfordshire home for the new video series Don’t Judge Me.

Known for her elegant lifestyle brand inspired by her time in the Bahamas, India showed that even a life touched by royalty has its everyday quirks especially when it comes to food.

“I like the three day old matcha still sitting there, or the half-eaten macaroon,” she laughs as nutritionist Gabriela Peacock inspects her fridge.

There’s a very stale Mars bar and bottles of Innocent smoothies, mostly for her seventeen year old daughter, Domino.

“Please tell me there’s something good about that,” she asks.

Peacock said it’s a treat for sure but loaded with sugar and suggests a veggie packed smoothie would be better.

The fridge also hides bacon for the kids, beef consommé for her husband David Flint Wood, and a snack drawer stocked with crisps, all under India’s domain.

Healthier items like organic juice and Itsu’s Miso’Easy sachets belong to David, though Gabriela praises them as protein-rich and convenient.

Exercise remains a serious part of her routine. “I used to be an obsessive runner, but my knees can’t take it anymore,” India admits.

“I’ve become much more mature about exercise, but that hour is non-negotiable, it’s my time.”

And while hosting friends and family, she keeps her meals varied.

“I like to mix it up so no one comes expecting shepherd’s pie again,” she says.