Emotional Prince Harry details damaged relationships in 'poignant' testimony

Harry calls out 'deeply troubling,' 'unlawful information gathering'

Prince Harry couldn’t help but grow emotional during deeply personal parts of his testimony as his court battle against the media officially begins.

The Duke of Sussex told the High Court that alleged unlawful reporting by Associated Newspapers left him “deeply troubled” and caused lasting damage to his personal relationships, according to written submissions by his legal time cited by GB News. His barrister, David Sherborne, described Harry’s testimony as “often poignant,” particularly when addressing the strain placed on relationships with people named in the stories.

The 40-year-old royal appeared at the High Court in London on Monday, January 19, as his case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, formally got underway. Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, is pursuing claims linked to 14 articles written between 2001 and 2013 by two journalists.

Sherborne argued that the alleged methods used to gather information caused serious harm to Harry’s closest relationships.

In written submissions, Sherborne said: “The fact that information concerning him, when misused, is inherently likely to have, and in fact has had, a profoundly negative impact on his personal relationships.”

He also warned the intrusions raised safety concerns and created “grievous disturbances” in the duke’s private life.

The duke added: “I find it deeply troubling that Associated used phrases such as ‘sources’, ‘friends” and the like as a device to hide unlawful information gathering.”

Associated Newspapers strongly denies the allegations. Its lawyer, Antony White KC, said the articles were sourced legitimately and argued that Harry’s social circle was “a good source of leaks” and that the duke himself discussed his private life publicly.