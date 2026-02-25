Prince William, Princess Kate set to shake up Palace operations with big move

Prince and Princess of Wales make new move amid ex-Prince Andrew crisis

The future monarch, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate, have taken a wise step amid Andrew crisis, signalling a big move.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are on the hunt for a person with "tact and discretion" to join their team based in Kensington Palace.

As per the announcement, the royal couple want to hire a Digital Content Creator to perform "storytelling" duties across their social media channels and website.

In the advert shared on the royal vacancies website, the permanent, full-time role involves "ideating and delivering creative, integrated digital storytelling which showcases the work of TRHs The Prince and Princess of Wales to digital audiences".

This will almost certainly include working across their Instagram account boasting of more than 17.2 million followers.

The position, which is listed as being 37.5 hours per week from Monday to Friday, will see the right candidate "capturing videography" on royal engagements and "around other peak moments and events".

There may be the "occasional" out of hours work, according to the listing.

There may be a requirement to work with the other Royal Households too, like that of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Essential skills include experience in content creation and social media channel management, as well as the ability to capture high quality videography and photography.

Notably, the advert lists qualities such as being "calm and diplomatic" and the "ability to exercise tact and discretion and maintain confidentiality at all times" as being of high importance.

The expansion of the couple's team comes at a challenging time for the royal family.